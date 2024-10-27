A downloadable asset pack

Download NowName your own price

A collection of +120 original character portraits inspired by Mothership RPG, but usable with any other space sci-fi game like Lancer RPG, Aliens, Infinity, Mechwarrior or whatever your favourite setting or game is. Print 'em, copy-paste 'em or do with them as you want!
With two sets to choose: one with screen tones and other plain black and white.



Individual files are black and white 889x1200 high quality JPG 300 dpi.

These assets are FREE*, but any contribution will help me find time and inspiration to continue them beyond the 100 portraits I already sketched.

*
   CC BY-NC 4.0
(Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International)

More information
StatusReleased
CategoryAssets
Rating
Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars
(102 total ratings)
AuthorAshen Victor
TagsBlack and White, game-assets, portraits, Sci-fi

Download

Download NowName your own price

Click download now to get access to the following files:

SFCP 1 - 2024 Update.rar 276 MB
THANKS FOR SUPPORTING ME! Read me!.txt 1.1 kB

Development log

View all posts

Comments

Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.

Geo126 days ago (1 edit)

Your art is really great.
I used a couple of your characters in my first game jam game.
thanks for sharing them!
https://geode3.itch.io/space-courier

Reply
mdelorme170 days ago

Hey ! These portraits are gorgeous. I wanted to email you, but I cannot find the .txt file for your email. Has it been removed from the rar ?

Reply
Ashen Victor168 days ago

Fixed! I forgot to include it on the last update!

Reply
mdelorme168 days ago

Thanks !

Reply
HauntedPicnic1 year ago(+1)

These are incredible! I'd love to use them in something commercially. Is their a commercial licence or fee and what your preferred links/handles/etc for being credited would be if so~! If not, I won't and simply enjoy them!! :D

Reply
Ashen Victor1 year ago(+2)

Thanks! Sorry for being late!
Yes, there is a commercial license available, check the files and you will find my email! ;)

Reply
HauntedPicnic337 days ago

Emailed~! :)

Reply
Xxardius324 days ago

Bonjour Victor,


Je ne sais pas comment vous poster proprement une nouvelle question, donc voilà ... 😵‍💫


Je voulais savoir, comment peut-on acquérir FISHY BUSINESS pour Cy_Borg ?

Sachant que j'ai déjà quasiment tout le Cy_Ber bundle.

Merci d'avance,

Bonne journée !

Reply
zidders1 year ago

I've shared this with a few different folks. The art is fantastic. I especially love #73. He reminds me of Omar from Rock & Rule. 

Reply
Ashen Victor1 year ago

^_^ Thanks!

Reply
Demonskunk1 year ago

These are gorgeous, I love the sheer variety on display.

Reply
Ashen Victor1 year ago

Thanks a lot! <3

Reply
@tibbius@dice.camp2 years ago

Have you considered doing a fantasy characters pack?

Also, how do I contact you to find out your rates for cover, layout & interior work for a module I'm writing?

Reply
Ashen Victor2 years ago(+1)

Yes! I'd consider doing a fantasy pack. In fact this pack (and the second one) are inspired by a running section on the late 90's/early 2000's Dragon Magazine that was basically a single page with a dozen black and white character portraits for players to photocopy and use on their games.
It seems I forgot to add my contact email to the "Thanks for supporting me.txt" file. I will update it now!

Reply
daturana2 years ago

this is great, i'm using these for a personal game of starforged.

Reply
Ashen Victor2 years ago(+1)

Oh, I didn't knew about that game. I will check it out!

Reply
RuleOfFool3 years ago(+2)

Love this style--just enough detail, actual variety in the male and female characters...now I just wish I was working on a sci-fi themed game! Thank you for posting your work.

Reply
Adrian Makes3 years ago(+2)

The style of these is amazing! Thank you for sharing!

Reply
mutabit3 years ago (1 edit) (+2)

Thanks a lot for this. I have updated our Spanish wiki pointing to your awesome work!

https://is.gd/ifijon



Reply
Bones3 years ago

Incredible!

Reply
Glorantha3 years ago

Nice job

Reply
Ashen Victor3 years ago

Thanks!

Reply
pinkhyena123673 years ago(+2)

Hey, is it okay if people edited these for their own personal use only? like applying color and such.

Reply
Ashen Victor3 years ago(+2)

ABSOLUTELY! Go wild! Mix-match em, swap noses, eyes, whatever.
As long as is for personal use only! ;)

Have lot's of fun!

Reply
Mister Kent4 years ago

Gorgeous work!

Reply
Ashen Victor3 years ago

Thanks!!!

Reply
Deleted post3 years ago
Deleted 3 years ago
Reply
@tibbius@dice.camp4 years ago

What amazing work! Truly great stuff. I hope you realize how very grateful your downloaders feel toward you!

Reply
Ashen Victor4 years ago(+1)

Thanks you very much!   :D
If you like them, share the link on Twitter or your favourite social network!   ;)

Reply
Nuallán4 years ago

This is some truly outstanding artwork, and a breathtaking deal for the price. Thank you so much for this. I don't have a use for these (yet) but thought I'd give you a little money anyway to show my support. :)

Reply
Ashen Victor4 years ago(+1)

Thanks a lot!

(thumbs up)

Reply
Nuallán4 years ago

No problem. Checked them out, gotta commend you on your lineart skills, man. Great stuff.

Reply
CryptRat4 years ago

Thanks a lot for sharing.

Have you considered a licensing fee to be able and use the pack in a commercial project?

Reply
Ashen Victor4 years ago(+4)

Currently I'm not considering it and I'm sticking to punctual work-for-hire. But I promise to look a bit more into it and I will update the product description (and add an appropriate post) if I find a way to make it work world-wide.
It's a complicated issue because I reside in the European Union and, although we have a common intellectual property legislation, there are important differences between member states. Other countries are completely different animals to tackle. Although I'd being told it has being streamlined in the last years I probably should consult a lawyer foremost no matter what. 

TL;DR: Not now. Probably later. I will totally look into it.

Reply
CryptRat4 years ago

Makes perfect sense, thanks for the answer.

I'm likely going to use the portraits in my video game for now anyway since I'm not certain when there'll be any monetization associated with it, if ever.

Reply
CryptRat4 years ago (1 edit)

EDIT : Thanks for all the portraits.

Reply
Demonskunk1 year ago

I'm not sure if anything has changed, but I'd recommend clarifying in the description that they're intended for personal use only.

I was going to ask if they were alright to use commercially.

Reply
Ashen Victor1 year ago(+1)

Hi! Yes, those are intended for personal or non commercial use (hence the CC BY-NC 4.0), but I'm currently licensing the this and the SFCP2 packs together for commercial use. My contact email is in the THANKS FOR SUPPORTING ME txt file.

Reply
Lord Lint4 years ago

I am absolutely in love with these portraits, thank you so much!

Reply
Ashen Victor4 years ago(+1)

Thank you for checking them out! ;)

Reply
Urucubach4 years ago

"Poject" spelling intentional?

Reply
Ashen Victor4 years ago(+1)

<<<STARES AT BANNER FOR 30 SECONDS>>>

-Oh shiiiit!

Reply
Matthieu_be4 years ago

Waow ! Thank you very much, this is HUGE

Reply
minici4 years ago

Gracias Victor!

Reply
JackDaedrus4 years ago

Do you do commissions by chance?

Reply
Ashen Victor4 years ago(+2)

YES I DO!

Reply
Fanterland1 year ago

Is this still up to date? I want to hand your commission pamphlet to my Mothership players at an open table campaign.

Reply
PeterPotamus4 years ago

I've been looking a long time for portraits for my Sci-Fi game.
Your art will come in handy. :)

(a small donation is coming your way, btw :D )

Thanks. :D :D

Reply
Ashen Victor4 years ago

Thanks you, mate!

Reply