Sci-fi character portraits project
A downloadable asset pack
A collection of +120 original character portraits inspired by Mothership RPG, but usable with any other space sci-fi game like Lancer RPG, Aliens, Infinity, Mechwarrior or whatever your favourite setting or game is. Print 'em, copy-paste 'em or do with them as you want!
With two sets to choose: one with screen tones and other plain black and white.
Individual files are black and white 889x1200 high quality JPG 300 dpi.
These assets are FREE*, but any contribution will help me find time and inspiration to continue them beyond the 100 portraits I already sketched.
*
CC BY-NC 4.0
(Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International)
|Status
|Released
|Category
|Assets
|Rating
|Author
|Ashen Victor
|Tags
|Black and White, game-assets, portraits, Sci-fi
Download
Click download now to get access to the following files:
SFCP 1 - 2024 Update.rar 276 MB
THANKS FOR SUPPORTING ME! Read me!.txt 1.1 kB
Development log
- Time for some Fantasy Character Series!66 days ago
- Added lost Read Me file!Jul 17, 2024
- Free RPG Day Update!Jun 22, 2024
- Outer Rim: Uprising takes off!Jun 20, 2024
- Sci-Fi Character Potraits 3: Encounters of the Third Kind now Itfunding!Nov 22, 2023
- Minor changes to TXT file with contact infoMay 26, 2022
- Sci-Fi Character Portraits PHASE 2 is live!Apr 08, 2022
- PHASE II COMING SOON!Mar 15, 2022
Comments
Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.
Your art is really great.
I used a couple of your characters in my first game jam game.
thanks for sharing them!
https://geode3.itch.io/space-courier
Hey ! These portraits are gorgeous. I wanted to email you, but I cannot find the .txt file for your email. Has it been removed from the rar ?
Fixed! I forgot to include it on the last update!
Thanks !
These are incredible! I'd love to use them in something commercially. Is their a commercial licence or fee and what your preferred links/handles/etc for being credited would be if so~! If not, I won't and simply enjoy them!! :D
Thanks! Sorry for being late!
Yes, there is a commercial license available, check the files and you will find my email! ;)
Emailed~! :)
Bonjour Victor,
Je ne sais pas comment vous poster proprement une nouvelle question, donc voilà ... 😵💫
Je voulais savoir, comment peut-on acquérir FISHY BUSINESS pour Cy_Borg ?
Sachant que j'ai déjà quasiment tout le Cy_Ber bundle.
Merci d'avance,
Bonne journée !
I've shared this with a few different folks. The art is fantastic. I especially love #73. He reminds me of Omar from Rock & Rule.
^_^ Thanks!
These are gorgeous, I love the sheer variety on display.
Thanks a lot! <3
Have you considered doing a fantasy characters pack?
Also, how do I contact you to find out your rates for cover, layout & interior work for a module I'm writing?
Yes! I'd consider doing a fantasy pack. In fact this pack (and the second one) are inspired by a running section on the late 90's/early 2000's Dragon Magazine that was basically a single page with a dozen black and white character portraits for players to photocopy and use on their games.
It seems I forgot to add my contact email to the "Thanks for supporting me.txt" file. I will update it now!
this is great, i'm using these for a personal game of starforged.
Oh, I didn't knew about that game. I will check it out!
Love this style--just enough detail, actual variety in the male and female characters...now I just wish I was working on a sci-fi themed game! Thank you for posting your work.
The style of these is amazing! Thank you for sharing!
Thanks a lot for this. I have updated our Spanish wiki pointing to your awesome work!
https://is.gd/ifijon
Incredible!
Nice job
Thanks!
Hey, is it okay if people edited these for their own personal use only? like applying color and such.
ABSOLUTELY! Go wild! Mix-match em, swap noses, eyes, whatever.
As long as is for personal use only! ;)
Have lot's of fun!
Gorgeous work!
Thanks!!!
What amazing work! Truly great stuff. I hope you realize how very grateful your downloaders feel toward you!
Thanks you very much! :D
If you like them, share the link on Twitter or your favourite social network! ;)
This is some truly outstanding artwork, and a breathtaking deal for the price. Thank you so much for this. I don't have a use for these (yet) but thought I'd give you a little money anyway to show my support. :)
Thanks a lot!
(thumbs up)
No problem. Checked them out, gotta commend you on your lineart skills, man. Great stuff.
Thanks a lot for sharing.
Have you considered a licensing fee to be able and use the pack in a commercial project?
Currently I'm not considering it and I'm sticking to punctual work-for-hire. But I promise to look a bit more into it and I will update the product description (and add an appropriate post) if I find a way to make it work world-wide.
It's a complicated issue because I reside in the European Union and, although we have a common intellectual property legislation, there are important differences between member states. Other countries are completely different animals to tackle. Although I'd being told it has being streamlined in the last years I probably should consult a lawyer foremost no matter what.
TL;DR: Not now. Probably later. I will totally look into it.
Makes perfect sense, thanks for the answer.
I'm likely going to use the portraits in my video game for now anyway since I'm not certain when there'll be any monetization associated with it, if ever.
EDIT : Thanks for all the portraits.
I'm not sure if anything has changed, but I'd recommend clarifying in the description that they're intended for personal use only.
I was going to ask if they were alright to use commercially.
Hi! Yes, those are intended for personal or non commercial use (hence the CC BY-NC 4.0), but I'm currently licensing the this and the SFCP2 packs together for commercial use. My contact email is in the THANKS FOR SUPPORTING ME txt file.
I am absolutely in love with these portraits, thank you so much!
Thank you for checking them out! ;)
"Poject" spelling intentional?
<<<STARES AT BANNER FOR 30 SECONDS>>>
-Oh shiiiit!
Waow ! Thank you very much, this is HUGE
Gracias Victor!
Do you do commissions by chance?
YES I DO!
Is this still up to date? I want to hand your commission pamphlet to my Mothership players at an open table campaign.
I've been looking a long time for portraits for my Sci-Fi game.
Your art will come in handy. :)
(a small donation is coming your way, btw :D )
Thanks. :D :D
Thanks you, mate!