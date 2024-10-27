A collection of +120 original character portraits inspired by Mothership RPG, but usable with any other space sci-fi game like Lancer RPG, Aliens, Infinity, Mechwarrior or whatever your favourite setting or game is. Print 'em, copy-paste 'em or do with them as you want!

With two sets to choose: one with screen tones and other plain black and white.









Individual files are black and white 889x1200 high quality JPG 300 dpi.



These assets are FREE*, but any contribution will help me find time and inspiration to continue them beyond the 100 portraits I already sketched.



*

CC BY-NC 4.0

(Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International)



